The Godzilla: King of the Monsters Stars are Ready for an Avengers vs Godzilla Showdown

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is ready to roar into the theaters. As summer rushes into play, theaters around North America are prepared to greet the kaiju as he makes a long-awaited comeback… but he won’t take his close up quietly.

After all, several of the stars of the Godzilla flick are ready to see the creature throw down with the Avengers right about now.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to interview O’Shea Jackson Jr., Thomas Middleditch, and Millie Bobby Brown. It was there the trio were asked which movie of the last year they’d like to see Godzilla pop into, and Jackson spent little time deciding.

“I think we all see where we need to go. Godzilla versus the Avengers. I’d be down to see them take that L.”

While Middleditch offered The Favorite as a secondary, Jackson felt there was no better mash-up than the Avengers. Now that the heroes have Thanos taken care of post-Endgame, the actor thinks it is time the MCU legends took a beating from Godzilla.

“Godzilla is a natural part of this Earth. They got their powers from all sorts of weird stuff. One is from Asgard, I don’t even know where that is. Godzilla would destroy them.”

Surprisingly, this crossover is more likely than you may realize. After all, Marvel Comics does have history with the famous Japanese kaiju. Way back in 1977, Godzilla was licensed by the company and several comic runs were written featuring Godzilla. His main run ended in 1979, but comics have continued to bring up the King of the Monsters since. So if the heads at be with Marvel Studios are willing, Jackson has got a pitch ready for The Avengers vs Godzilla.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”