Godzilla Gets Festive with This Huge Kaiju Christmas Tree

The holiday season is here, and it seems the whole world is getting festive. No matter what you celebrate, there are decorations to be found in every town if you look. Of course, Tokyo isn’t exempt as the metropolis does Christmas big each year, and it has outdone itself this time.

After all, it isn’t everyday you see a huge Godzilla chilling at your local mall. But if you happen to be in Tokyo, you can find the kaiju near the food court and hang some ornaments on him if you’re lucky.

Over on Twitter, fans were made privy to the Godzilla attraction thanks to some photos. As you can see below, the images show a massive installation that creates Godzilla out of shrubbery. The huge figure is dripping with white lights, and it shows off Godzilla’s teeth as well.

You might be confused by the project, but this Godzilla Christmas tree needs no explanation. Why bother detailing the inspiration behind such a beautiful thing? You have to simply accept the artwork as it is and hope Godzilla doesn’t break a few limbs over the holidays!

If you want, you could surely find a way to make such a Christmas tree for yourself at home. It will not be able to match the height of this Godzilla, but some well-measured shrubbery could do the trick. All it would take is time, patience, and a whole bunch of trimming. But if you did it just right, there is no doubt you would have the most dangerous Christmas tree on the block this year!

