Godzilla Reveals New Wave of Face Masks

Godzilla is good at scaring the bejeezus out of people, and the tiniest grunt from the kaiju is a natural deterrent. Of course, this makes the monster a beacon for social distancing, and Toho has capitalized on that as of late. A few Godzilla face masks have cropped up this year in light of the pandemic, and two new pieces are joining the line up at last.

Over on Twitter, CCP earned the attention of fans when it posted a promo online. The company unveiled its new Godzilla face masks. And this time around, it seems Mothra and Mechagodzilla are on top as the picks.

You can check out the masks below if you'd like to take a peek. The Mothra mask is a truly gorgeous one that mimics the monster's colorful wings. The yellow-and-black design is finished with some red highlights. And as you can see, the mask's ear loops make false eyes for Mothra which we love.

CCP is releasing new Mothra and Mechagodzilla face masks. The masks will be released in December for approximately $13 each.

Source: Kaiju Battle pic.twitter.com/dT6TZpGVNg — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 12, 2020

As for Mechagodzilla, the mask will be harder for casual fans to recognize. The facepiece is fairly simple as it mimics the design of the original monster. The face mask is mostly covered by a metal plate with dozens of rivets, and there is a red metal sigil printed on the side of the mask.

These face masks are fun for any Godzilla fan, and CCP plans to debut the pieces this December. Each mask will cost about $13, so fans are hoping these masks make their way overseas. After all, Godzilla isn't only beholden to Japan and neither are kaiju lovers!

