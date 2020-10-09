Godzilla Museum Shares Close Look at the Famous Kaiju's New Mouth Attraction

✖

The special museum dedicated to Godzilla has now reached the second phase of its opening in Japan, and fans have gotten an up close and personal look at the wild new attraction based on Godzilla's mouth. When the Godzilla Museum first opened at Awaji Island earlier this Summer, one of the big attractions it teased fans about was a zipline that would allow attendees to zip straight into Shin Godzilla's gaping maw. As one would expect, this is a pretty cool attraction based on the idea alone but the up close look certainly does not seem as pleasant.

The official Twitter account for the Godzilla franchise in Japan celebrated the recent opening ceremony for this newest attraction, dubbed the "Godzilla Interception Operation," by sharing close photos of the massive new Godzilla statue made for it. And these photos are so close that we even see a few gross extra details built in.

Because while the idea of zipping through Godzilla's mouth is fun in theory, these photos reveal a much higher level of hilariously off-putting detail that really emphasize how terrifying the Shin Godzilla version of the famous Kaiju truly is. Check it out below:

Officially opening up to attendees on October 10th in Japan, this attraction is part of the bigger "Godzilla Interception Operation-National Godzilla Awajishima Research Center" experience that sees attendees monitoring Godzilla, ziplining into its oral cavity for a bit more research, and finally doing battle with the famous kaiju itself.

It's currently unclear as to whether or not Shin Godzilla will be getting a new entry, but there are still several major Godzilla projects on the way with not only the final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong, releasing next year, but a new anime project from the studios behind My Hero Academia and Beastars, Godzilla Singular Point, coming to Netflix.

Are you hoping to zipline through Godzilla's giant mouth someday? Are you hoping a similar attraction opens outside of Japan someday? Would you want to see another Shin Godzilla film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!