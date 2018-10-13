‘Godzilla’ and ‘Gundam’ Join Forces For Official New Poster

Godzilla‘s big anime film trilogy is coming to an end soon, and Sunrise is gearing up for the release of their newest Mobile Suit Gundam anime project, Narrative, so the two have teamed up for an official collaboration.

With both films hitting in Japanese theaters this November, the two franchises debuted a cool new poster featuring the newest mobile suits Narrative Gundam and Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex, along with Godzilla Earth and King Ghidorah.

Illustrated by Hidetaka Tenjin, the poster will be split into two as a special giveaway for fans who attend screenings of both Godzilla: The Planet Eater and Mobile Suit Gundam NT. The special Godzilla Earth and Phenex side will be available to those who see Godzilla: The Planet Eater when it releases November 9, and the side with Gundam Narrative and King Ghidorah will be available for those who see Mobile Suit Gundam NT on November 30.

For those interested, Godzilla: The Planet Eater‘s official website describes the story as such. It should be releasing on Netflix in other regions some time after its official release in Japan:

“20,000 years into the future, the Earth is ruled by Godzilla. Pitted against him are the straggling remnants of the human race. The final chapter, GODZILLA:The Planet Eater, finds the Mechagodzilla city, the peak of scientific evolution and mankind’s best hope, burned to cinders. Godzilla Earth reigns supreme but he has one more challenge: the winged creature, KING GHIDORAH.”

As for Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, it’s part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which will tackle the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”