Godzilla Channels Thanos In Hilarious Avengers Meme

There is no bigger “meme factory” in the Legendary Pictures Godzilla series than Ken Watanabe’s Dr. Ishiro Serazawa. In the first film, he’s iconic line of “Let Them Fight” is continued shared in gif form across every corner of the internet. In the sequel, it looks like a new contender may have taken the form of a fusion between Godzilla: King of the Monsters and The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers. One Reddit User decided to cleverly re-imagine the king kaiju as the Mad Titan in making this new meme.

Reddit User HyLytez re-imagined the emotional scene where Scarlet Witch confronts Thanos during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, but bringing in Godzilla and his human counterpart, Ishiro Serazawa:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both of these franchise juggernauts had more in common than you may think, meme aside, with both blockbusters featuring a multitude of characters, or in Godzilla’s case kaiju, with both managing to juggle the protagonists and antagonists to an amazing extent. While the kaiju didn’t manage to eliminate half of the overall population as Thanos did, they still managed to cause planetary destruction the likes of which few movies are able to compare.

While Godzilla managed to be the “King of the Kaiju”, it hasn’t managed to defeat Avengers: Endgame at the box office by any stretch of the imagination. The colossal conclusion of ten years of storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially the highest grossing movie in the world, even managing to beat our James Cameron’s Avatar and taking the crown. Endgame has already been released on digital video, with the blu-ray/DVD coming to retail stores next week.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be releasing on Blu-Ray and Digital Home Video later this month, August 2019, and featured the Western version of the king of the lizards fighting against some of his Toho favorite monsters such as King Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan, and nearly a dozen other giant monsters that awoke to threaten the world. The official description of the film reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

What do you think of this hilarious meme that brings together both the world of Godzilla and the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, kaiju, or Avengers!