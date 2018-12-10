‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Coming Tomorrow, New Poster Revealed

The King of the Monsters is set to make a major impact tomorrow, and fans can expect to see a better look at Godzilla very soon.

The official Twitter account for Godzilla: King of the Monsters revealed that a trailer is coming tomorrow. They also debuted a brand new poster for the film that you can check out below:

The new trailer is likely the same one that fans at CCXP in Brazil were lucky enough to see, showcasing some epic monster versus monster action. Expect to see the first looks at King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan in the new trailer.

Collider was on hand at the event and described the trailer thusly:

“Loaded with monsters & mayhem. Opens with [Millie Bobby Brown] calling for help on a radio and closes with what appears to be a massive battle between monsters in a city. Can’t wait to see the fights,” Collider’s Steve Weintraub wrote.

“The new [Godzilla: King of the Monsters] trailer has humanity wondering which of these creatures are here to hurt us and which are here to protect us. Ken Watanabe mentions we would be lucky if humanity is Godzilla’s pet.”

The movie will also set up Godzilla’s eventual clash with King Kong in 2020. Director Michael Dougherty promised that there will be some teases, but his film will focus on Godzilla’s clash with other iconic monsters.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” Dougherty said to EW. Instead, the movie will focus on how the world reacts to the emergence of creatures known as Titans.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty said.

Check out the synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.