Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Box Office Stumble Explanation Surfaces

If you haven’t heard, Godzilla is the definitive King of the Monsters. The kaiju hit up theaters this year to show his dominance with Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but fans were surprised by the sequel’s moderate success. Despite fan interest, the action flick failed to milk the box office, and a report has broken down one ironic reason behind the slow-moving success.

Recently, Forbes published a piece breaking down the surprising box office return of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. According to the report, the reason had less to do with the film’s quality and more to do with what some might call monster fatigue.

For those who saw the first Godzilla film under Legendary Entertainment, it went live in 2014. The film was met with solid reviews and a worldwide box office haul of about $530 million. The problem is Godzilla: King of the Monsters took a solid five years to greet fans, and a lot of monster flicks hit theaters in that time.

If you will recall, Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom all debuted after Godzilla went live. These films were bonafide blockbusters, and the Jurassic Park franchise has been ever-present in Western pop culture for decades now. Pacific Rim‘s sequel also hit up theaters, and its lackluster outing did few favors for Godzilla as the kaiju is often associated with the Universal franchise.

Oh, and you cannot forget Kong: Skull Island. The film is the second piece of the MonsterVerse which includes Godzilla. It debuted in 2017 to positive reviews, but its massive A-list cast and daylight action sequences set it apart from this latest MonsterVerse entry. Now, Legendary is hoping Godzilla vs Kong can blend the franchises together in a way that pleases critics and fans.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.