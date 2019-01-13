‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Teases Return of Favorite Godzilla Form

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is going to be packed with tons of references to Toho’s original franchise, and fans can’t wait to see what’s to come when Godzilla faces off against its most famous foes.

But with these famous foes, Godzilla might need a strength boost in order to keep up from the onslaught. A new toy leak from Jakk’s Pacific may confirm just that as it teases the return of Burning Godzilla.

The burning Godzilla toy is revealed. I knew that Godzilla will have burning form like the Heisei Godzilla did. #GodzillaKingoftheMonsters pic.twitter.com/Dy5MbVeKro — Ian Cassidy (@IanCassidy6) January 10, 2019

The first wave of toys from Jakk’s Pacific’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters line reveal more of what fans can expect from the big battles in the sequel, but one dual pack of figures teases a redder Godzilla facing off against Mothra in the “King’s Collide” battle pack. With fiery dorsal fins and orange scales, this form looks akin to the Burning Godzilla seen in Toho’s original franchise.

For those unfamiliar, Burning Godzilla refers to the second Godzilla introduced during the Heisei era of Toho’s franchise from 1984’s The Return of Godzilla to the most famous incarnation of the form in 1995’s Godzilla vs. Destroyah. In that film, a volcano erupts and hits a uranium deposit and completely drowns Godzilla in it. Soon after, Godzilla wakes up having absorbed much of that energy and comes out in a rage.

This might end up being the same in the film, as Mothra’s color change in the toy seems to hint that there’s an energy shift between the two of them. Whether its Mothra giving Godzilla energy to fight, or the both of them absorbing from a new source, it seems Godzilla in the MonsterVerse is going to get a big boost from its original Japanese counterpart if this toy image is anything to go by.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

