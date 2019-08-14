Godzilla: King of the Monsters Available on Digital HD Now

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hit up theaters earlier this year with an all-mighty roar. Now, it seems the atomic icon is making its way to a film collection near you. Fans can now bring the epic sequel home with a Digital HD version if they’d like.

Warner Bros. Entertainment put out the sequel on Digital HD this week ahead of its physical release. If you would like to get a hand on the digital copy, you can shop around at various stores like:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are waiting for the physical version to go live, you will have to wait a bit longer. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will not go live on shelves until August 27. Pre-orders are available now.

The film will come with a slew of special features when you get ahold of it. Director Mike Dougherty fit in some sneaky commentary to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the sequel brought Godzilla, Mothra, and more to life. And of course, fans will want to make sure they’ve seen this blockbuster before Godzilla vs Kong gets going next year.

Next spring, fans will be able to see Godzilla square up to one of America’s most famous monsters. King Kong will take on the kaiju in a crossover film slated to release on March 13, 2020. This latest Godzilla film sets up some major teases for the upcoming flick, so audiences would do well to check it out before King Kong rears his head next year.

So, are you going to check out Godzilla: King of the Monsters ASAP? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.