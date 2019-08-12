Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Answers Pesky Ghidorah Question

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was one of the biggest sequels of the Summer, and now that fans have had their chance to see it a couple of times, more of its peskier tidbits are starting to stick out a little bit more. One of the more elusive questions fans have had over how things shook out in the battle between Godzilla and King Ghidorah as audiences were wondering just how Ghidorah got trapped in the ice in Antarctica in the first place.

According to director Mike Dougherty on Twitter, Godzilla and Ghidorah have fought before and Godzilla’s victory led to Ghidorah being trapped within the ice of ancient Antartica.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ghidorah and Godzilla fought for the crown in ancient Antarctica. Godzilla won. https://t.co/ibJrw5aNuT — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) August 9, 2019

Unfortunately there are no further details as to this initial battle, but it does give their initial confrontation in the film more character. At first it seemed like Godzilla was challenging this alpha alien presence just because it woke up, but now there’s a bit of a grudge match between the two since they have a history. Godzilla and Ghidorah’s battles for dominance now stretch over years rather than just the short amount of time depicted in the film.

There were hints of these ancient battles in the film itself, but it never quite got across that Ghidorah was always the one fighting with Godzilla for the alpha position. After coming to Earth from a passing meteor, this little bit of info tells us that Monster Zero has been causing trouble for quite a while. It makes their final fight, and Godzilla’s eventual victory, that much more impressive given their 2 out of 3 standing.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.