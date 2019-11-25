Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Confirms One Super-Subtle Easter Egg

Godzilla stomped into theaters earlier this year in a big way, but fans are still finding new things to love about the monster’s movie. Thanks to director Mike Dougherty, the sequel revived the Japanese kaiju with some action-packed fights, but its frantic energy helped hide some secrets. Now, it seems one fan has discovered a deep cut easter egg, and Dougherty is amazed they found the little nod.

Taking to Twitter, a fan known as Steven Corum pointed out the super obscure reference. He sent the nod over to Dougherty for confirmation, and the director responded with a simple thumbs up in approval.

And if you managed to spot this easter egg even on your fifth watch, then congratulations! You bested some of Godzilla‘s biggest fans.

As you can see above, the easter egg is taken from a scene after Godzilla is seemingly taken out by King Ghidorah. When he transforms into Burning Godzilla, a shot of rubble is shown, and a huge boat is seen behind a statue of Paul Revere on his horse.

It turns out the name on the side of the ship is Calico. The name is nearly impossible to make out given all the damage done to the ship, but it is there. If that name sounds familiar to you, then you may have seen the Hanna Barbera cartoon, Godzilla. In one of those episodes, the monster is seen messing with a ship named Calico, and it turns out an upgraded version of that vessel made its way into Godzilla’s latest big-screen outing.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.