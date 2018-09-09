‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Explodes in Stunning Fan-Poster

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will soon rampage its way to theaters, and fans have been so hyped for the upcoming sequel that they’re producing their own cool fan posters for the film.

The fan-poster, inspired by one of the coolest moments in the film’s debut trailer, features Godzilla‘s fierce visage standing proudly over all.

Artist Mizuri (@mizuriofficial on Instagram) saw the trailer for the film and wanted to recreate the feeling of Godzilla firing his beam into the sky into their own style. It’s a scene that’s been promoted in the first few images from the film, but many things in King of the Monsters are being kept under wraps for now.

The sequel will notably feature other famous giant monsters King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, but the first promotional materials for the film have obscured many of these monster designs by darkness or shadow. The same goes for Godzilla, whose firing of the fire breath is the only demonstration of the monster’s power that fans have gotten from the sequel so far. It’s no mystery as to why this moment stands out above many others in the trailer as fans are craving new Godzilla action.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”