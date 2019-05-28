Godzilla and Ghidorah Hilariously Fight in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Mash-Up

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is gearing up for some of the biggest fights in theaters this year as Godzilla fights for the title of alpha Titan against King Ghidorah, and if there’s one thing anime fans have an intimate knowledge of it’s battles. One series with some of the most memorable fights in action manga and anime is Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Some of the fights have been so iconic, in fact, that they have gained a whole new life of their own through memes and jokes.

One of the favorite memes is twisting the iconic panel in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders in which Jotaro and Dio walk toward one another, and the latest twist resulted in a hilarious mash-up with Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Check it out below!

Artist Kuo Pin Chen shared the hilarious mash-up to Twitter (which you can find at the link here) and it’s been a huge hit with fans. Rather than it be a climactic fight between Dio and Jotaro, instead you have Godzilla standing in for Jotaro and King Ghidorah standing in for Dio. The two are still hilariously emitted their powerful Stand auras, though with these two Kaiju chances are it’s a bit more radioactive. This hasn’t been the only major anime makeover Godzilla has gotten as some fans have even given the famous Kaiju a full transformation into an anime girl.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

Anime fans are definitely going to be keeping an eye out on how this big sequel turns out especially after Legendary’s great efforts to adapt the Pokemon franchise with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. There’s a great chance anime fans were paying close attention to this film anyway as is Godzilla a major Japanese icon and this sequel seems to be showing its original Japanese films a ton of love. But fans will soon see for themselves!

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.