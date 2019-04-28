New Godzilla: King of the Monsters 3D Image Shows-Off Ghidorah’s Power

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and fans will soon get their chance to see how the MonsterVerse grows with the addition of famous Toho Kaiju like Mothra, Rodan, and most notably King Ghidorah. Fans have been waiting to see how Godzilla will do battle with the new version of Ghidorah, and each new look at these battles has been more impressive than the last.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters recently shared a 3D image showcasing part of Ghidorah’s battle with Godzilla, and it’s great at showcasing just how much power this Titan will hold in the sequel. Check out the gif below.

A rival alpha to Godzilla. #GodzillaMovie – in theaters May 31. See the new trailer again: https://t.co/Ce3MJ5Av8V pic.twitter.com/6iQPlKX7mu — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 26, 2019

In a recent tweet promoting the upcoming film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters shared the tease, “A rival alpha to Godzilla” as the moving image features Ghidorah shooting off a flurry of lightning attacks. This was briefly seen in the final trailer for the sequel, and now fans can get as close of a look at the moment as they want to. This also gives fans a little insight into the main crux of the film.

While much of the sequel’s plot has been kept a mystery, the “King of the Monsters” in the sequel’s title presumably applies to how Godzilla will have to establish itself as the alpha of the Titans. Though it was easy when it was just the MUTOs to deal with in the 2014 film, things are a bit different as these much smarter and more powerful Titans will be coming for the throne.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

