‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares Ominous Ghidorah Teaser

If there is one thing Godzilla fans have to look forward to these days, it is Ghidorah. The kingly kaiju has been missing in action for some time now, leaving audiences desperate for a hydra comeuppance. Lucky for them, King Ghidorah will return to the screen soon in a Godzilla sequel, and fans just got a teaser for the creature.

And, as you will see, King Ghidorah is looking as huge as ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a brand-new still for Godzilla: King of the Monsters went live, and it honed in something rather ominous. The picture was featured in Total Film‘s latest issue, and it seems to show just a sliver of King Ghidorah’s foot in ice.

As you can see above, the picture truly puts Ghidorah to scale. Fans can see a walkway constructed before a giant block of ice that take up the entire screen. A few humans are shown on the bridge, giving fans a measuring stick for how big Ghidorah must be. It seems part of the three-headed dragon’s foot is shown in this iceberg, and its sharp talons alone are the size of several men.

So, let’s just imagine what will happen when this bad beast breaks free of his ice brick, yeah?

If you don’t know, Ghidorah has been held up for the last many millennia or more because of his frozen hibernation. Godzilla‘s special Monarch website has confirmed its Arctic base is set up for Ghidorah, and the encampment was built around the creature’s solid form. Naturally, the dragon won’t stay there for long once Godzilla: King of the Monsters gets going, but it will take something special to take the beast down. While Godzilla is a massive kaiju, this still teasing King Ghidorah proves there are even bigger threats out there, and it might take more than Godzilla to show this arctic baddie who’s the boss.

So, will you be watching this monstrous sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you need a full breakdown of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you can check out its newly released synopsis below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019 while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.