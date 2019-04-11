‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares Epic New Footage At WonderCon

Godzilla is more than a month out from theaters, but hype for the kaiju’s comeback is growing with each day. As the creature prepares to launch itself back onto the big screen, Warner Bros. is here to celebrate, and some lucky fans got a peek at never-before-seen footage of the movie.

And, as fans have put it, the footage shown is very appropriately described as mind-blowing.

Recently, Warner Bros. gave fans at Wonder Con a very special look at Godzilla: King of the Monster. The film held a panel where director Mike Dougherty made a surprise appearance, and a special clip from the sequel was shown to fans.

Whoa… just saw some epic new Footage from Godzilla: King of The Monsters at WonderCon and it kinda made me cry a little. This movie is probably going to blow away expectations! — Joey Paur (@JoeyPaur) March 31, 2019

As netizens attending the panel stressed, security was tight for the panel, so no leaked footage from the screening has gone live. However, a fan on Reddit known as angelofthenerd wrote up a description of the clip which you can read up on below, but be warned! There are MAJOR spoilers below for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, so please proceed with caution!

“It starts off with footage of destruction and storms around the world while Admiral Stenz is talking. Then we cut to Dr Emma Russel as she is trying to free King Ghidorah. She causes some explosion and Ghidorah starts moving, she then gets on a plane and taps a screen which plays a sound that makes King Ghidorah come out of the ice. Then King Ghidorah starts killing the people around him, he even uses his gravity beams on people its crazy. Next we see Godzilla come out of the water to confront King Ghidorah, it then skips to footage of Rodan fighting some jets and then actually eating someone. Rodan also fights Mothra for a brief second and then it shows more scenes of the titans that we have seen and it ends off with a short clip of Burning Godzilla’s face, his eyes are glowing orange.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

