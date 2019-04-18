‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Releases Epic New Poster

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is upon fans and ready to claim his throne. After making a big screen outing some years ago, the kaiju is set to hit theaters next month with a blockbusting sequel, and the team at Legendary are celebrating with a new poster.

Taking to Twitter, the official page for Legendary posted the new promo for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it sees the film’s titular beast letting out some steam. Or, rather, atomic breath in this case.

“Long live the king,” the poster’s caption reads, and fans would have to agree with the notion.

As you can see above, the poster is a relatively simple one. Godzilla is seen slogging through the ocean as he rises from the waves. With the night sky providing cover, Godzilla can be seen letting out a stream of atomic breath into the sky like a beacon. Around him, fans can see numerous military helicopters while a handful of ships come in from each side. It would also look like mankind is trying to bring in the creature, but the trailers for Godzilla: King of the Monsters paint a different story.

As the film’s promos have shown, Godzilla has become a free agent as the world gets used to its new Titan species. More and more continue to battle for dominance, but things get out of hand when one beast known as Ghidorah is set free. With humanity on the brink, mankind finds a way to persuade Godzilla to protect it against threats like Ghidorah, so this poster shows how impossible it would be for the military to reign Godzilla in when he’s in his element.

So, are you ready to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

