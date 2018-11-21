‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ May Drop A New Trailer Soon

You might not think Godzilla is a busy guy, but that means you have not checked his schedule. The beast is busier than ever these days thanks to his films, and fans are thinking Godzilla may step out in a new trailer soon enough.

Next year, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to go live in May, and it will see the monster meet some familiar faces. The likes of Mothra and Rodan will show up in the big sequel, but Warner Bros. has only dropped a single trailer for the feature. However, Tokyo Comic Con 2018 may change all of that.

Not long ago, the event put out its schedule, and the convention is going hard on Saturday, December 1. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will host a so-called special stage that afternoon, and fans are thinking the event may screen a brand-new trailer for the sequel.

So far, Warner Bros. has yet to say when footage of Godzilla: King of the Monsters will drop next, but netizens began buzzing when the film updated fans on its status recently. The sequel confirmed it had been completed after director Mike Dougherty posted a behind-the-scenes look at the picture.

“It is done. With love and gratitude to the thousands of talented people all around the world who helped make this lifelong dream a reality,” Dougherty wrote. “In Godzilla we trust.”

With the film finished and Tokyo Comic Con on the way, Warner Bros. has the perfect window to share new footage of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film’s May 2019 debut will be here before you know it, but it will have some competition that month to consider. With films like Avengers 4 eyeing a similar summer release, the Godzilla sequel needs to get fans hyped early, so here’s to hoping the world gets a better glimpse of King Ghidorah soon.

If you need a refresher on Legendary’s MonsterVerse sequel, you can check out the synopsis of Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

