‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Final Trailer Released

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of the biggest releases of the year, both literally and figuratively, as fans can’t wait to see Godzilla come back and do battle with new versions of many of Toho’s other famous Kaiju. There’s a lot of anticipation building for these big sequences, and it’s gotten even fiercer as we have admittedly not seen much of what’s to come.

But luckily, that changes today as Godzilla: King of the Monsters has shared new footage for the film. You can check it out in the video above.

ComicBook.com attended a press event for the film and learned quite a few things about what’s to come. Not only did director Michael Dougherty compare Toho’s original Godzilla franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he outlined many of the thought processes going into designing the new versions of the famous monsters King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan.

The sequel will be kicking things up a notch from the already intense 2014 version of Godzilla by seemingly skewing more toward horror for the second outing. The humans involved will have a much more integral role this time around, which is something fans had a major issue with the initial reboot. As its title suggests, there’s an emphasis on making things bigger and better for the second time around.

The film will be leading to the eventual release of Godzilla’s big battle with King Kong in 2020, and while the producers behind the MonsterVerse are focused on getting every step in the process just right before looking too far into the future there is a chance this MonsterVerse could continue beyond its 2020 finale.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

