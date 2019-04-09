‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Star Explains the Massive Scope of Sequel

Godzilla returns this year in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The sequel to 2014’s Godzilla is the 35th Godzilla movie (the franchise is the longest continuous series in film history) and the next installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse leading towards the Godzilla vs. Kong crossover battle. King of the Monsters star Kyle Chandler tells ComicBook.com during a set visit that the sequel is not skimping on scale or scope.

“I forget the guy’s name that built these sets…Awesome,” Chandler says. “I mean, they’re just beautiful… I’ve never been on anything this big before, in this detail, I have no idea how they get this ship to turn. There are so many individuals that are counting on so many individuals that are counting on their people to do the right thing and to make all this happen. It’s pretty astounding. “

Chandler also spoke about the film’s relevance to reality, saying, “There’s a story that goes throughout the film, it deals with what goes on today as far as how to heal the land. And I think you’ll see that in the movie that’s important to the director, and that’s his in with today’s culture. I think that’s what’s you’re saying? Yeah, throughout the time, so, it’s a similar deal for this time.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to 2015’s Godzilla. It is also the third film in Legendary’s shared cinematic MonsterVerse, following Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Principal photography on Godzilla: King of the Monsters began in Atlanta in July 2017 and continued through late September. The film will pit Godzilla against some of his most famous rival monsters from classic kaiju movies, including the like of Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, all with humanity caught in the middle.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty and stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi. The film will set up the crossover movie Godzilla vs. Kong. That film is being directed by Adam Wingard.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31st. Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to release one year later, on May 22, 2020.

