Acclaimed Seinen Action Fantasy Series Announces Anime With Black Torch Studio

Adapted from the ongoing 8-volume manga by Dr. Poro and artist Nabana Naba, The Vermilion Mask brings a new spin on anime battles — with masks! Published by Shonengahosha (YOUNGKING OURS), the manga that began in 2021 is not only available digitally on Orange for Volumes 1-4, but is now getting an anime adaptation! Dark, action-packed, and steeped in emotional turmoil, in this world, masks hold great power. And with great power, comes calamitous consequences that can’t be masked.

With 100studio, the same studio that created the anime adaptation of Black Torch, taking the reigns on animation, the adaptation includes the contributions of: director Tetsuaki Watanabe (Haikyu!!), assistant director Gai Hazako, series composer Daisuke Ohigashi (Fate/strange Fake), story supervisors Nabana Naba and Dr. Poro, character designer/story supervisor Hisashi Higashijima (Mashle: Magic and Muscles), sound director Fumiyuki Goh (Kaiju No.8, Overlord), and music composition by Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Apothecary Diaries). With such an impressive cast of creators, this anime adaptation is sure to be hype!

An Action-Packed Anime Featuring Powerful Masks

© Nabana Naba, Dr.Poro, SHONENGAHOSHA / “The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee

“The Mask of the Warrior God. The Mask of the Spider. The Mask of the Flame Dragon. The Mask of Courage. The Vermilion Mask — Powerful relics that grant extraordinary abilities to those who wear them. Sometimes, they unlock limitless potential. Other times… they unleash devastating calamity. Peru, apprentice to the legendary mask artisan Gaston Lou, loses control after putting on the Mask of the Warrior God. In his frenzied state, he accidentally kills his master and companions.

Crushed by guilt, he sets out on a journey to destroy every mask his mentor ever created — now scattered across the world. He calls it a journey of atonement. But in his own words — ‘Calling it atonement probably makes it sound noble. But let’s be real — it’s nothing that fancy.’ Along the way, Peru encounters allies who challenge his resolve, enemies driven by their own twisted ideals, and masks that test the limits of his humanity. The Mask Battle Saga Begins!” – Official Series Synopsis

Original creator Dr. Poro and manga artist Nabana Naba, in commemoration of the anime adaptation announcement and gratitude to fans for their continued support, have released a PV for the original manga and special illustrations. The PV introduces Peru, other characters in the series, and the intense moment of when Peru prepares to don his mask against his upcoming fights against foes; a peek into the fierce battles and emotional stakes to come.

With the original creators excited to share their work in animated form, Dr. Poro stated, “An anime adaptation — this is thanks to every reader who’s supported us along the way. I hope you’ll enjoy watching Peru and the others come to life on screen. I’ll keep doing my best to bring you even more exciting developments in the story!” Nabana Naba said, “Thank you! Thank you! Whether you discovered The Vermilion Mask through the manga or the anime, I truly believe you’ll enjoy what we’ve created! I’m deeply grateful to the production team for their heartfelt involvement in this project! It would make me so happy if we can all enjoy The Vermilion Mask together! Yoropiku!”

© N,D,S/VMP © N,D,S/VMP

