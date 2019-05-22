Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Releases Stunning Screen X Sneak-Peek

Lumbering towards theaters near you, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters is looking to expand the “Monster-Verse” by introducing a handful of new behemoths to challenge the lizard king. With a movie as big as this, some theaters may want to run the movie on the biggest screens they have to wow audiences. Enter “Screen X”, an immerse theater experience that has released a preview for the upcoming titan brawl, showing why this may be the best way to watch the film.

You may be wondering what Screen X is. If you haven’t heard of it before, the unique experience presents a screen that wraps around the front of an audience, presenting a movie on three screens. Think something akin to having multiple displays for your computer on a much larger scale. The company, Screen X, describes their platform as such:

“ScreenX is the first in the world to combine multi-projection technology with theater screen and project images on the outside wall of the front screen to create a new immersion experience for the audience. The ScreenX team has developed an integrated system, ScreenX Solution, that combines hardware and software, based on CGV’s expertise in theater systems, operation and installation know-how, and user experience analysis capabilities.”

#GodzillaMovie ‘GODZILLA: King of the Monsters’ In Screen X (Official Screen X Preview) Oh yeah, it’s official, after seeing Godzilla in IMAX, we’re gonna see our second viewing in glorious Screen X! 😀 #Godzilla2 #ScreenX #Godzilla #GodzillaKingoftheMonsters pic.twitter.com/EwlTWOTm3u — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) May 21, 2019

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters will be releasing at the end of this month on May 31st in the US and we could certainly think of worse ways to experience the film than with Screen X. The film itself will focus on a battered humanity, attempting to work with Godzilla to fight new monster threats. The new creatures introduced here are fan favorites in the forms of King Ghidorah, a three headed fire breathing dragon, Rodan, a prehistoric pterodactyl, and Mothra, a giant moth that has in the past been controlled by a pair of spooky singing siblings.

With this latest entry in the “Monster-Verse”, King of the Monsters is leading the way into what is essentially this cinematic universe’s Avengers: Endgame with the titanic monster brawl picture: Godzilla Vs Kong. Introduced in the movie, Kong: Skull Island, the popular ape will have his shot against Godzilla in March of next year 2020.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

