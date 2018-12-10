‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Reveals New Mothra Look

Godzilla fans are majorly looking forward to Godzilla: King of the Monsters as the famous Titan will be battling new versions of the equally as famous Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

While previously obscured by darkness in other trailers, the latest trailer for King of the Monsters gives us a full, and clean look at the Legendary Monsterverse’s version of Mothra’s Adult Form.

In the Japanese iteration of Mothra, the famous monster starts out in a larvae state before cocooning, and eventually transforming into it’s most recognizable adult butterfly form. It seems this will be the case over the course of King of the Monsters as well, though it might all take place within the same film. In an earlier moment of the newest trailer, Mothra’s larvae form appears to be locked within a giant slab of ice (which potentially was broken open following the re-awakening of Godzilla).

Then later in the trailer, fans get two quick looks at Mothra’s adult form. First there’s a quick look at Mothra diving in from the sky (with wings glowing with the bioluminescence the kaiju had in its Japanese iterations), and lastly there’s a quick close up glance at Mothra’s face.

It’s a much less fluffy design than Mothra’s original incarnation, but hopefully this new look does not imply that Mothra’s more of a negative force in this incarnation. Mothra’s one of the more heroic kaiju out of Toho’s pantheon of creatures, so fans would most likely appreciate if that aspect of its character remains intact even in the Western interpretation of the characters. But this curious aspect of its nature is one of the many reasons fans are anxious to see this sequel.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”