Godzilla: King of the Monsters Stars Argue Over Godzilla’s Gender

Godzilla is one of the major Titans of Tokusatsu genre, and the famous Kaiju will be making another big impression on the West as it prepares to battle the likes of King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra for dominance in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. But one of the most pervasive questions fans have had over the years is…what’s Godzilla‘s gender? Does the Kaiju even have a concrete gender in place or is it just an androgynous force of nature?

Speaking with ComicBook.com during a recent press event, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler argued this point amongst themselves as they try and pinpoint what Godzilla identifies as.

When speaking about seeing Godzilla come together on-screen, Vera Farmiga (who stars as Dr. Emma Russell in the film) mentioned its presence, “All of a sudden he’s there! He’s there in all his splendor, and machismo. It’s a guy, I’m telling you it’s a guy. I know the end of name, the “A” confuses [Kyle Chandler].”

Kyle Chandler, who plays Mark Russell in the film, debated that point, “Well, Godzilla is named after ‘Gorilla’ in Japanese and ‘Whale’ in Japanese. The word was put together. So I didn’t say it was a male gorilla, or female gorilla. Or male whale or a female whale.” But while Farmiga and Chandler can’t quite agree as to how to refer to Godzilla, they can agree to disagree on this point and still both agree as to what type of Kaiju Godzilla is.

“I thought [Godzilla] was a reptile, but he’s an amphibian,” Farmiga exclaimed, “He’s a hybrid. He’s in a league of his own” And Chandler hilariously conceded to this stating that these “debates will go on.” While there may be a disagreement as to Godzilla’s gender in the MonsterVerse, what is clear is that Godzilla will be vying for the top spot in the food chain soon enough.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”