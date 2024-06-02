Godzilla Minus One Quickly Leaps Onto Netflix Movie Charts
The hit Godzilla film is already making waves on Netflix.
After breaking records left and right in theaters last year, the most successful Japanese Godzilla film of all time got a surprise streaming release in the United States over the weekend. It wasn't advertised ahead of time, but Godzilla Minus One hit a couple of different streaming avenues on Saturday, June 1st. The film was made available on various video on-demand (VOD) platforms for rental or purchase. Godzilla Minus One was also added to Netflix, where it immediately grabbed hold of movie fans.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States shows Godzilla Minus One as one of the most popular films on the entire service.
Just one day after being added to Netflix's lineup, Godzilla Minus One has taken over the fourth overall spot on Netflix's movie charts. The film soared past recent addition hits like Shrek, Madame Web, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie to lock in its position. And it wouldn't be too surprising to see Godzilla Minus One climb even higher in the coming days.
You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movie list below.
1. Atlas
"Decades after a deadly AI uprising, a brilliant counterterrorism analyst (Jennifer Lopez) discovers the same tech may be her only hope to save humanity."
2. Colors of Evil: Red
"Two women are murdered in identical circumstances, 15 years apart. It's up to Prosecutor Bilski to find out what links them and uncover the brutal truth."
3. The Lego Movie
"After being mistaken for a Master Builder known as the Special, ordinary miniguy Emmet is swept up in an urgent quest to thwart the evil Lord Business."
4. Godzilla Minus One
"In postwar Japan, a traumatized former fighter pilot joins the civilian effort to fight off a massive nuclear-enhanced monster attacking their shores."
5. Pokemon Detective Pikachu
"In a world where humans and Pokémon coexist, an electrifying supersleuth teams with his missing partner's son to crack the case of his disappearance."
6. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
8. Madame Web
"In this superhero origin story, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassie Webb, a New York City paramedic who uses her psychic gifts to alter the future."
9. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
"Two paranormal investigators risk their lives to prove the existence of demonic forces in order to exonerate a young man accused of murder."
10. Mother of the Bride
"A destination wedding turns awkward when the bride's mom discovers the groom's dad is her ex. Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt star."