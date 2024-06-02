Godzilla Minus One Quickly Leaps Onto Netflix Movie Charts

After breaking records left and right in theaters last year, the most successful Japanese Godzilla film of all time got a surprise streaming release in the United States over the weekend. It wasn't advertised ahead of time, but Godzilla Minus One hit a couple of different streaming avenues on Saturday, June 1st. The film was made available on various video on-demand (VOD) platforms for rental or purchase. Godzilla Minus One was also added to Netflix, where it immediately grabbed hold of movie fans.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States shows Godzilla Minus One as one of the most popular films on the entire service.

Just one day after being added to Netflix's lineup, Godzilla Minus One has taken over the fourth overall spot on Netflix's movie charts. The film soared past recent addition hits like Shrek, Madame Web, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie to lock in its position. And it wouldn't be too surprising to see Godzilla Minus One climb even higher in the coming days.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movie list below.