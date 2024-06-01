Godzilla Minus One is Now on Netflix

The King of the Monsters greatest film is now available to stream on Netflix with a stealth release.

In a shocking twist, Godzilla Minus One has arrived on Netflix. Dropped as a stealth release, the fan-favorite kaiju film was set to land on VOD this month, but the streaming service kept its cards close to its chest when it came to the Academy Award-winning kaiju film. Earlier this week, the main Godzilla Minus One social media account teased that something big was coming, and this Netflix release certainly fits the bill when it comes to Japan's pivotal giant monster story.

When it comes to the King of the Monsters, Godzilla Minus One isn't the only project on Netflix focusing on the lizard king. The streaming service also houses 2014's Legendary Pictures film, Godzilla, which kicked off the MonsterVerse in the West and the world at large. The platform also has the original anime adaptation, Godzilla Singular Point, for those looking for an animated take on the popular beast. Netflix also has the three original animated films for viewers to stomp their way through, which include Godzilla: Planet of The Monsters, Godzilla: City On The Edge Of Battle, and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

Godzilla Minus One Joins Netflix's Kaiju Library

You can revisit Godzilla Minus One, or experience the kaiju film for the first time, by clicking here. While the killer kaiju movie has arrived on the streaming service, there has yet to be word on a physical release similarly hitting North America as one has in Japan though that isn't stopping kaiju fans from crossing their fingers that a Blu-Ray is on the way.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE



NOW ON NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/EU4469oRfm — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2024

Godzilla Minus One has yet to be confirmed for a sequel, though there are projects set for the future starring the king of the monsters. A third entry in the MonsterVerse's Godzilla/Kong series has already found its writer, while a second season of the television series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, has also been confirmed.

Here's how Netflix has described the story of Godzilla Minus One, in case you needed even more incentive to dive right into this thrilling kaiju tale, "In this explosive sci-fi film, a former fighter pilot and a group of veterans defend Japan from a nuclear-enhanced monster."

Want to stay updates on all the projects that are coming the lizard king's way? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the updates on the MonsterVerse and beyond.