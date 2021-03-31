Multiple Godzilla Movies Exiting HBO Max in April

✖

Some major Godzilla movies are leaving HBO Max this April! The end of this month will mark a major occasion for Godzilla fans as as the climax of the Monsterverse quadrilogy will be coming our way soon as Godzilla vs. Kong will be hitting theaters on March 31st. More surprisingly, the film will also be hitting the HBO Max streaming service at the very same day for fans in the United States. But while this film will be marking a whole new turning point for the Monsterverse, it won't be sticking around the streaming service for long.

As noted when it was very first announced, Godzilla vs. Kong will be leaving the HBO Max streaming service 31 days after its initial release. Through a new list of movies and programs confirmed to be leaving HBO Max in April shared by the service, Godzilla vs. Kong won't be the only one leaving the service next month as its predecessor, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be leaving on April 30th as well.

Thankfully these will be the only Godzilla films leaving the HBO Max service this April, so fans still itching for more of TOHO's classic franchise can still enjoy the likes of Godzilla (1954), Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, Godzilla vs. Megalon, Godzilla vs. Gigan, Mothra vs. Godzilla, Son of Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Hedorah and more. Though there's still time to get ready for Godzilla vs. Kong for its big release on March 31st.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be releasing in select theaters worldwide on March 31st in various formats including RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema and IMAX releases. For fans in the United States, the film will be available for streaming on day on with HBO Max for 31 days following that first debut. Officially rated PG-13, the film is officially described as such: "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Will you be checking out Godzilla vs. Kong before it leaves HBO Max this April? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!