Godzilla Puppets Miniseries Debuts on YouTube

The Godzilla franchise is currently bigger and better than it has ever been with Legendary rounding out their MonsterVerse quadrilogy with Godzilla vs. Kong next year. With this big push for Godzilla, fans have seen the famous Kaiju in a number of new ways with a giant CG take, a fully animated version, and the original suits of the Tokusatsu films in Japan. But its latest take just might be one of the most unique yet as a new web series sees Godzilla and its Kaiju friends going on new puppet adventures.

Puppet theater group Atelier Koganemushi has debuted Gojiban, a new web series premiering weekly on Toho’s official Godzilla YouTube channel, and sees an adorable puppet version of the famous Kaiju interacting with Godzilla Junior and Minilla.

Not only is the short adorable as puppets are a natural fit for the franchise that began with rubber suits, fans are sure to appreciate the Kaiju included in this series. Both Minilla and Junior are both associated with Godzilla as the famous Kaiju’s children, but they don’t have too long of a track record within the films itself.

These two Kaiju are often referred to jokingly as some of the more dark spots on the Godzilla franchise as a whole, especially with its more intense Shin Godzilla direction going forward, but there’s a huge fanbase defending these adorable two additions who appreciate the goofier side of many of the franchise’s films as they experimented with their tone. Those tonal experiments are one reason why seeing these adorable puppet shorts don’t seem too off putting for such a fearsome franchise.

