‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’ Shares New Trailer

These days, things are going real good for Godzilla. The massive creature will make a comeback in Hollywood next summer with a sequel, and Legendary Comics is pairing the comeback with a comic. Now, Japan is preparing to honor the kaiju, and a new trailer for Godzilla: The Planet Eater is here to do just that.

So, if you are ready to see Godzilla encounter Ghidorah once more, this trailer is just the thing you need.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Youtube, a brand-new teaser for the third anime flick has gone live. The clip, which can be seen above, shows the franchise’s leads coming together while Godzilla sets up its biggest battle yet.

The trailer may be a short one, but it does feature lots of monster action. One shot has the King of the Monsters shooting its Atomic Breath, and there are others honing in on Ghidorah. Finally, the reel ends with a combination shot of the monstrous duo, and it seems Godzilla is having some trouble with his new foe.

For those unaware, this new Godzilla flick will be the third anime feature given to the icon. Back in November 2017, Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures released the first of their joint trilogy with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. A sequel titled Godzilla: The City on the Edge of Battle went live recently, and Netflix has been the place to watch these films overseas. The latest movie paid homage to a classic kaiju as Mecha Godzilla was referenced. Now, it is time for Ghidorah to take the anime stage, and this new trailer proves the three-headed dragon will be making one impressive entrance.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater is slated to go live in Japanese theaters this November before it comes to Netflix next year as an exclusive title. Currently, the streaming site has the trilogy’s first two installments available, so fans can catch up on all things kaiju before this final film drops. And, if these anime ventures aren’t to your liking, Godzilla will return to live-action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters next May.

So, will you be watching the final installment of the anime trilogy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!