This Hilarious Viral Video Sees Godzilla Sneak Attack One Unsuspecting Fan

When you are the King of Monsters, it isn’t easy to find someone worth scaring. Creatures like Rodan and Mothra know how the game goes, but Godzilla knows who to bother when he needs new entertainment. All you have to do is go after a few unsuspecting kids.

Over on Reddit, a now-viral video has shown the world what happens when a kid goes to hug Godzilla. As you may have guessed, it doesn’t go over too well.

A user called TheSamurai shared the hilarious clip to Reddit, and thousands of people have shared the reel so far. The video begins with a boy running towards what appears to be a blow-up Godzilla figure. A person off-screen tells the kid to give the inflatable a hug, and the kid did without any hesitation.

However, it doesn’t seem like the kid expected Godzilla to hug him back.

After the boy throws his arms around the King of the Monsters, Godzilla hugs and spins him around. When the kid gets back on the floor, he can be seen yelling as he backs away from the kaiju. So, when Godzilla starts charging the boy, you can see why he runs away.

If this kind of cutesy Godzilla footage doesn’t suit your tastes, then you can always give the actual franchise a go. Right now, Japan is hard at work on new Godzilla flicks, and its second anime feature just debuted abroad. Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle has received mixed reviews since its debut, leaving fans of the on-going trilogy concerned for how the film series will wrap later this year.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

