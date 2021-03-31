‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Casts Eiza Gonzalez

It looks like Legendary and Warner Bros. are pushing on ahead with their biggest monster movie yet. Once 2020 rolls in, Godzilla and King Kong will meet in theaters, and it seems Eiza Gonzalez will be joining the beasts.

According to a report by Deadline, the actress closed a deal with Legendary to star in Godzilla vs. Kong. At this time, there's no word on who the actress will be playing, but she is joining an already stacked cast of talent.

In fact, Gonzalez's casting news broke alongside another well-known actress. Thanks to Variety, fans learned Rebecca Hall will be starring in the film opposite Millie Bobby Brown. Other actors such as Alexander Skarsgard, Julian Dennison, and Brian Tyree Henry will also appear in the massive monster crossover.

So far, there are no details out regarding Godzilla vs. Kong, but fans know it will be overseen by director Adam Wingard. The fourth piece of Legendary's MonsterVerse will go public on May 22, 2020 and follow after Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The latter film is slated to hit theaters in May 2019. The sequel will welcome Brown to the franchise as the Stranger Things star heads the film. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will take place after 2014's Godzilla and follow Monarch as the organization tries to prevent the world from falling apart when Godzilla finds his kaiju supremacy challenged by a series of terrifying giants such as Ghidorah. It will fall to Monarch to protect the world while Godzilla takes on his kaiju competition, but their efforts to keep things contained promise to be thwarted at every turn.

Want to know more about the film? You can check out the full synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters here: "The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

You can out Godzilla vs. Kong on May 22, 2020 after Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.