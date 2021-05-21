Godzilla vs Kong Fans Furious That Film May Debut on Streaming

Earlier today came the news that Godzilla vs. Kong could be the next major movie that Hollywood transitions to a streaming debut rather than waiting for movie theaters to re-open. The news comes from THR who reported that Netflix mad a bid on the film, offering upwards of $200 million to the studio for the rights to the film. WarnerMedia apparently blocked the deal however and is preparing for a similar offer to bring the film to their HBO Max streaming service. Despite the report, a Warner Bros, spokesperson maintained that the plan is still to release Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters in 2021.

Naturally, this news drew a host of responses from fans, with many of them decrying the decision and saying they would wait another year for the movie just to see it in theaters. The good news is that the studio has not confirmed that the next chapter in the MonsterVerse will have a streaming debut, but considering how Wonder Woman 1984 had a similar trajectory of delay, delay, delay, surprise it's on HBO Max, it's understandable why many think Godzilla vs. Kong will have the same path.

Godzilla vs. Kong is still officially slated for release in theaters on May 21, 2021.