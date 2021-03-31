Godzilla vs Kong Teases the Final Stand Off with New Posters

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is teasing its final stand off with a cool new set of posters! Beginning back in 2014 with the first Godzilla film, the Monsterverse will soon be reaching its climax as the titular Godzilla and Kong will finally come to blows after years of waiting and build up. This includes the build up for the film's release as well as it had gone through seven different schedule release dates over the last couple of years before finally settling on its March release in theaters and the HBO Max streaming service.

As fans of the film have seen in the last few weeks, the hype train for Godzilla vs. Kong is now running at full steam. Because while we had not seen any concrete footage or promotional materials before its confirmed release earlier this year, in the last month we have seen a ton of trailers, promos, TV spots, and cool new posters. The newest set of posters have to be the coolest, however, as it teases the final stand off between the titular titans from two points of view. Check them out below:

Two kings, one crown. #GodzillaVsKong in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* March 31. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/3JYnpPQFfl — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) March 8, 2021

As for what we can expect from the fight (and whether or not we'll see a decisive winner before the two titans have to turn their attention toward a new enemy), it won't be long before we all get to see the film ourselves as Godzilla vs. Kong officially releases in theaters on March 31st. The film will also be streaming on HBO Max in the United States for 31 days following the film's initial release.

Officially rated PG-13, Godzilla vs. Kong is described as such, ""Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of this newest set of posters for Godzilla vs. Kong? Excited to check out the film when it releases later this month? Who do you think will come out the winner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!