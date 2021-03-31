New Godzilla vs Kong TV Spots Debut a Ton of New Footage

✖

Breaking: A new #GodzillaVsKong Chinese trailer has been released. pic.twitter.com/nFBIuVzcoz — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 1, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong has been working on itself behind the scenes for well over a year now, and the time has come for it to go live. In a matter of weeks, the epic MonsterVerse sequel will hit up fans after a lengthy wait. As you can imagine, fans of Kong and Godzilla are hyped for the debut, and a set of new TV spots is doing its best to amp up a wider audience online.

Recently, Godzilla vs Kong put out two new TV promos ahead of its late March release. The first video can be seen above, and it hails from China. The international promo checks on Kong back on his home turf and the ape is looking massive these days. As the promo moves forward, fans are introduced to Godzilla as he challenges Kong on the high seas, and things only get worse from there on out.

As for the second promo, it was released just recently in the United States. The clip, which can be found here, focuses on the film's debut on HBO Max. After all, Godzilla vs Kong is one of the next films adhering to a new hybrid distribution plan under Warner Bros Pictures. The blockbuster will hit up theaters on March 31 as well as HBO Max for subscribers at no additional cost. This new promo advertises the film's unique streaming option before diving into the fabled war that pitted Godzilla and Kong against each other long ago.

Want to know more about Godzilla vs Kong? You can check out the film's official synopsis here for more details: "Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you make of these newest TV spots? Are you excited to watch Godzilla vs Kong? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.