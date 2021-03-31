Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Warns Fans of Kong's Hero Status

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong director, Adam Wingard, has taken to the internet to talk a lot about the Legendary Pictures' crossover film that sees the current king of the monsters taking on the larger-than-life primate that rules over the creatures of Skull Island, and Wingard has taken the opportunity to discuss Kong's role as a "hero" in the film arriving later this month. In the trailers and television spots we've seen so far, it's clear that Kong is definitely on the "right side" as he is attempting to halt Godzilla's reign of terror that has left many human characters scratching their heads.

From the material we've seen of the film so far, it seems as if Kong is leaving the "safety" of Skull Island and has formed a relationship with a young girl who is communicating with the giant ape using sign language. With characters noting the fact that Godzilla has begun to attack humanity, it seems as if Kong will be mankind's best shot at taking down the lizard king. With many fans believing that MechaGodzilla is set to arrive, perhaps Godzilla is being framed by his mechanical doppelganger.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

Wingard had this to say about Kong's role in the long-awaited crossover film that might just crown a new king of the monsters in Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse" via the publication of Total Film:

"I see him as not just an animal. He’s the gunfighter without the gunfight. He’s this over-the-hill action hero who is not in a great place in his life. The way I always look at my version of Kong... in Kong: Skull Island, in the ’70s, he’s basically Clint Eastwood in The Good, The Bad And The Ugly. In my version, this is Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven. He’s at the end of his rope. He’s not having a great time. But when action calls, he’s always still ready to step up and take it on!"

The future of the "Monster-Verse" is unclear following the arrival of this crossover film in theaters and HBO Max later this year, though there are still plenty of monsters to dive into as a part of this universe and perhaps said kaiju will have a new king to bow down to.

What do you think of Kong's new role as a "hero"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Games Radar