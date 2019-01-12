‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Reveals Major Ghidorah Detail

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a big sequel not only because it’ll bring Godzilla back to theaters, but Godzilla is coming along with major monsters like Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah in turn.

But like with the new interpretation of Godzilla, comes a new interpretation for King Ghidorah. Legendary‘s Monarch Sciences website has officially revealed the Ghidorah’s official name and gender for the new film.

As spotted by ScreenRant, the Monarch Sciences’ viral marketing website for the new sequel reveals that Ghidorah was first discovered by Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga) in 2016. Hiding on the planet for centuries, Monarch Sciences officially dub it “Monster Zero” The site also mentions that “ancients” refer to the old Titan as “Ghidorah,” so although the scientific name is officially different, there’s a good chance the monster will be referred to as Ghidorah in King of the Monsters as well.

Along with the confirmation of Ghidorah’s official designation by Monarch Sciences, the sequel confirms that Ghidorah has no gender. Unlike Mothra (which has been designated female), Ghidorah will neither male nor female. This is important to better emphasize how different Ghidorah is from the other kaiju in the franchise too.

In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Ghidorah’s three heads will have distinct personalities from one another. They even have been performed by three different actors, so it willbe interesting to see how it reacts to Godzilla. Every new detail makes the wait to see the new Ghidorah in action even tougher, however.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you want to get your Godzilla fix right now, the big anime trilogy is now complete and streaming on Netflix. Beginning with Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, followed by Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and ending with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, this new anime trilogy puts a new spin on the famous kaiju with the largest Godzilla in the franchise to date, Godzilla Earth.

