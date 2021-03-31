Godzilla vs. Kong Fans Are Really Loving Or Hating Millie Bobby Brown’s Storyline

By Kofi Outlaw

Godzilla vs. Kong is now out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max and fans seem to be most critical of the film's human storyline. That's not a surprise - every single film in the MonsterVerse franchise (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong) has come with the caveat that viewers weren't as interested in the human story - with certain actors and films getting heavier criticisms than others. In the case of Godzilla vs. Kong, it seems that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is something of a lightning rod, as viewers seem to be split into serious poles of loving or hating her return as King of the Monsters character Madison Russell.

Scroll below to see what people are saying about Madison Russell's storyline (and Millie Bobby Brown's return) in Godzilla vs. Kong:

Just Putting It Up Front

This fan just putting it right up front: Godzilla vs. Kong's subplot about Madison Russell and conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry) is its weakest link. 

There's No Reason For This

Some Godzilla vs. Kong viewers are mad at Millie Bobby Brown's role - they just don't see the need or it. 

IDGAF About Anything But The FIGHT

Not surprisingly, there's a fair amount of viewer annoyance with anything in Godzilla vs. Kong that was not Godzilla vs. Kong. 

That Black Hair Tho...

MBB with black hair is a vibe now. 

THIS Is What They Kept?!

There's already controversy brewing over which actors and storylines were trimmed from Godzilla vs. Kong - and which ones made the cut. 

They Funny!

Some viewers didn't mind the Madison Russell storyline at all - they loved the bit of levity in a big serious monster fight movie! 

The Human G.O.A.T.

In the end, Jia (actress Kaylee Hottie) is the real human MVP - possibly of the entire Monsterverse franchise. Didn't say word - was a total badass. 

Godzilla vs. Kong is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. 

