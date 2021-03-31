Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Revealed With Dan Stevens in Lead Role, Adam Wingard Returns to Direct

✖

After the success of Godzilla vs. Kong last year, both in theaters and on HBO Max, Legendary is moving the MonsterVerse forward with a direct sequel to the film. Adam Wingard, who brought Godzilla vs. Kong to life, is back to helm the follow-up, and we now know who will be leading the charge in front of the camera. Wingard is set to reunite with the star of his acclaimed film The Guest, Dan Stevens.

According to a new report from Deadline, Legion star Dan Stevens is taking on the lead role in the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong. So far, Stevens is the first name attached to the new film, but there will likely be more to follow in the coming weeks as production is set to begin in Australia this summer.

There's no telling at this point whether or not any stars from the first Godzilla vs. Kong could return to the fold for the sequel. Plot details, unsurprisingly, are also being kept under wraps. All we know at this point is that Godzilla and King Kong are going to get to fight again in some capacity, and that's all we really need to get excited about the new film.

Godzilla vs. Kong was a big help in getting people back into theaters last year. It was the first film to cross $100 million domestically since the start of the pandemic, eventually totaling an impressive $468 million around the globe. Like all Warner Bros. films in 2021, Godzilla vs. Kong was released simultaneously on HBO Max, making its theatrical success even more note-worthy.

Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong sequel makes two MonsterVerse projects now in development. Legendary is also working on a Godzilla-centric television series over at Apple TV+. The series is set to follow a family living in a world where the titans exist, as they discover they have secret ties to Monarch. Matt Fraction, the writer behind Marvel's acclaimed Hawkeye comic series, is serving as showrunner alongside Chris Black.

Are you looking forward to seeing a Godzilla vs. Kong sequel? Let us know in the comments!