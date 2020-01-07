Godzilla vs Kong Toys Reveal New Looks for King Kong, Godzilla

Godzilla and King Kong have been around for ages at this point. The pair tend to stay in their own lanes, but that will change this year. In a matter of months, Godzilla vs Kong will hit theaters, and the crossover is slated to make serious waves. Now, a first look at the movie has gone live, and fans are scrutinizing the makeovers which both monsters got this time around.

Over on Twitter, fans were able to sneak a peek when a photo went live. The picture was taken at an annual toy fair in Hong Kong, and it is there a stage was set up for Godzilla vs Kong. Of course, some of the merchandise for the movie was shown, and it shows off new looks for the stars.

As you can see below, King Kong has gotten the biggest change as fans last saw him in Kong: Skull Island. The ape is now massive as each toy is scaled evenly with another. It seems life on Skull Island as done the monster well, but that is not all. In the bottom-center, fans can see a figure of Kong, and he appears to have on either war paint or armor.

Of course, Godzilla has gotten a little makeover since his outing in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. His battle with Ghidorah forced the kaiju into recovery, but Godzilla looks as beefy as ever. However, as you can see in the bottom-right corner, there is a toy of Godzilla wearing either armor or a restraint jacket.

These toys are some of the best looks we’ve gotten of Godzilla vs Kong to date, and they have fans feeling good. There is no word on when the film will drop its first trailer at last, but audiences are growing more hyped for the epic crossover after seeing all this merchandise.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.