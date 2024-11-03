Godzilla x Digimon Collaboration Announced: What We Know So Far

It is hard to believe, but Godzilla is celebrating his 70th birthday this year. All eyes are on the iconic kaiju because of his anniversary because Godzilla is marking it in style. If you did not realize, Godzilla is doing everything special movie screenings to comic launches for his birthday. And not long ago, Toho welcomed another guest to Godzilla’s birthday party with Digimon.

Oh yeah, that is right. Godzilla and Digimon are coming together. Today, the world learned the two IPs are teaming up at last, and Godzilla is making waves thanks to the crossover. It isn’t everyday Godzilla tiptoes into an anime IP, and Digimon is going all-out for the occasion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Happens When Digimon and Godzilla Collide?

As you can see below, key art was posted for Godzilla x Digimon, and it goes incredibly hard. The poster appears to show Godzilla combining with the Agumon line, and the resulting evolution is terrifying. Loaded with metal claws, Godzilla looks ready to shred up some enemies, and we are sure Tai would geek out if he ran into this digital monster in the wild.

So far, there is no word on what this key art could be part of, but it has set the stage for Godzilla x Digimon with ease. We do know one specific project that will come from this collab. Digimon plans to release a DigiVice soon featuring Godzilla. Fans will get to learn how Godzilla fits into the Digimon Universe once this device goes live, so fans are eager to get their hands on it. And if Digimon wants to drop an anime OVA featuring the King of the Monsters, well – fans would be down for it.

Godzilla Is Marking Its 70th Birthday in a Big Way

Thanks to Digimon, Godzilla is having a truly epic birthday this year, and the crossover is just one of several gunning for the kaiju. Toho International has worked hard to honor the monster on his big anniversary, after all.

“Godzilla is 70! Seven decades after director Ishiro Honda and special effects master Eiji Tsuburaya revealed Godzilla to Japanese audiences on November 3, 1954, the King of the Monsters has only become more captivating and resonant to its growing global fanbase,” Toho shared throught Godzilla’s official website to mark his big birthday.

“As always on November 3, 2024, we celebrate Godzilla’s massive multimedia canon across film, TV, animation, sequential art, and beyond with the King of the Fandoms, plus the partners that power the screenings, exclusives, and other activities that make Godzilla Day thrive.”

This weekend, Toho began the fun by bringing a special extended version of Godzilla Minus One to theaters, and that is not all. A Godzilla movie marathon is going on in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. From Trill Burgers to Books-a-Million and Funko, tons of brands are getting in on the Godzilla anniversary. But if we’re being honest, Digimon takes the cake this year.

What do you make of this wild Digimon x Godzilla deal? Will you be nabbing one of the collaboration’s goodies? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

