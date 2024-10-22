Godzilla Is Ready to Travel America In an All-New Series

While Legendary’s MonsterVerse has seen Godzilla fight against the world and the recent Godzilla Minus One took the lizard king back to his roots to attack Japan, IDW is doing something a little different in 2025. Godzilla Vs. America is a new series that will see the king of the monsters attacking the good old U.S. of A, and the popular kaiju has his eyes set on the Windy City. Alongside the announcement of the mini-series, the creators responsible for this new anthology took the chance to talk about this new take on ‘Zilla.

As mentioned previously, Legendary Entertainment introduced a new take on the killer kaiju starting with 2014’s Godzilla. In the initial offering, Godzilla was proven to be a worldwide threat as more kaiju were slowly introduced into this giant monster universe. Most recently, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire became the largest film in the MonsterVerse, securing a third film in the crossover series. On top of the MonsterVerse’s cinematic outings, Apple TV+ saw serious success with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, garnering a second season and an upcoming spin-off series.

Godzilla Vs. America: Round 1

While Godzilla has been confirmed to be attacking Chicago in IDW’s first issue, the other three cities of the series remain a mystery. Certainly, when theorizing which locales the king of the monsters would threaten, the likes of New York City, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles seem like strong picks. Still, in Godzilla’s world, there’s a certain sense that anything can happen when it comes to the lizard king.

The Kaiju Creators Speak

Mike Costa, perhaps best known for writing G.I. Joe: Cobra and the fan-favorite television series, Lucifer, shared the following on Godzilla’s rampage across the pond, “Ryan and I used to watch monster movies in my basement as kids, so it’s an incredible honor to be working with him on a story for the world’s most famous and terrifying dinosaur. We’re lucky to — wait. I’m sorry, Ryan has just explained to me that Godzilla isn’t actually a dinosaur at all, but is instead an irradiated sea monster who represents mankind’s anxieties about unchecked destructive technologies and their consequences in the face of an implacable and indomitable natural world. Wow. This story is going to be even cooler!”

Adding to Costa’s commentary, Tim Seeley (Nightwing, Local Man) is also a writer on the anthology series. Seeley talked about the King of the Monsters making its way to Chicago for the premiere issue, “There’s not much I love in the world more than comics. Maybe Chicago and there’s not much I love more than Chicago. Maybe Godzilla. And so, the chance to combine so many beloved things together for IDW’s ‘Godzilla vs. America’ series is a pleasure and an honor. I will mess up my favorite town with the greatest kaiju. Better call ‘Dibs’ on an oxygen destroyer.”

Finally, IDW editor Jake Williams discussed how the excitement surrounding Godzilla’s arrival in the States, “Godzilla vs. America is one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on at IDW. It’s a chance to highlight cities across the country and the creative talent that lives in them. For those living in these cities, these comics are going to feel like coming home — for everyone else, this is going to be a high-octane tour of America taken on the back of Godzilla.”

Godzilla Vs. America – Chicago will be the first of four issues that will see the lizard king attacking the West, arriving in comic shops on February 26th next year.

