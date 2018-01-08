Goku and Vegeta’s Voice Actors Just Challenged Each Other To A Real Life Battle

Dragon Ball Super has a passionate fan base, but none are more passionate about the series than those who work on it. After the latest episode of the English broadcast aired on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, the Funimation voice cast of the series has been spitting some hot fire on Twitter.

That’s right, Christopher Sabat and Sean Schemmel, voice actors for Vegeta and Goku respectively, have challenged each other to a fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It all started when Sabat was tweeting about his excitement for the next episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub, where Vegeta was about to get in on some action. Schemmel jokingly countered with the fact that it was only Copy Vegeta doing the fighting, but after more of this back and forth Sabat proposed they settle their differences.

Yo @FUNimation / @BandaiNamcoUS… I KNOW you were paying attention yesterday. So you KNOW @SeanSchemmel and I wanna settle the score between Goku & Vegeta on #DRAGONBALLFighterZ Can our #SuperSiayanShowdown happen? Can U make DREAMS COME TRUE?!#IwillWaitHereInTheRain4UrReply pic.twitter.com/4cYqfgvD4H — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) January 8, 2018

Since Dragon Ball FighterZ, the highly anticipated fighting game produced by Arc System Works, is on the horizon, Sabat proposed that they handle their fight that way. Schemmel, not backing down, formally accepted this challenge.

But Sabat’s final challenge proposal was a lot more hilarious and well produced than most fans would expect. After giving a rundown over their battle on Twitter, summarizing why he needs to fight Schemmel and win, Christopher Sabat officially challenged Sean Schemmel to a fight in DragonBall FighterZ (emphasis on the “Z”) in a “TBD location.”

With how hilarious their back and forth over Twitter was, fans are surely looking forward to this fight as much as they are looking forward to getting their hands on the game soon.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to be released on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.