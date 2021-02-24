Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man Fans are Debating the Winner of Goku v Saitama
Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man fans are once again debating who would win in a fight between Goku and Saitama! Imagining battles between two action heroes is one of the best parts of being an anime fan, but because official crossovers are rare (and true results are ever rarer than that) it can be hard to gauge which of two particular characters would actually win in a fight. That's probably why these debates continue to spark up every now and again, and they are only fueled further by new additions and reveals in any given series' particular canon.
It's especially true for two of the strongest characters in action anime series, Dragon Ball's Goku and One-Punch Man's Saitama. With each of these fighters pulling off some incredible victories and feats within their respective series, this is one of those debates that will likely never end until an officially decisive winner has been revealed. But it recently took over Twitter once more thanks to a viral prompt from @HeavenlyControl:
Who y’all got? pic.twitter.com/ElXpW8d9pt— 👑 (@HeavenlyControl) February 23, 2021
Read on to see where fans are currently sitting on the side of the debate on this fight, and let us know what you think! Who wins between Dragon Ball's Goku and One-Punch Man's Saitama? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Is it Really One Punch and Done?
prevnext
Goku: “it’s time to surpass my limi-“
Saitama: pic.twitter.com/tUyw3KmupE— Beard Titan (@johnbeifong) February 23, 2021
"Ok"
prevnext
Goku: transforms into every single form he got— Yasso (@YassoAApples) February 23, 2021
Saitama: pic.twitter.com/2AkKiJLrdy
"Goku is Capable of Losing, Goku Isn't"
prevnext
If you're seriously debating whether Goku or Saitama is stronger you've missed the point of One Punch Man
Saitama is EXACTLY as strong as he needs to be for it to be funny when he obliterates the villain in one hit. Goku is capable of losing, Saitama isn't, that's the joke. pic.twitter.com/lOpBKNUo8q— Monkey D. Lenny (@MonkeyDLenny) February 23, 2021
"One Punch Man for a Reason"
prevnext
Saitama can easily beat Goku in a fight. They call him One Punch Man for a reason broski. pic.twitter.com/WQfYSf3n3T— ERIC KNOWS EVERYTHING (@ERICKNOWS123) February 23, 2021
What's the Canon the Fight Takes Place in?
prevnext
Feats: Goku 1 shots— Eugene Krabs (@Eugenekrxbs) February 23, 2021
However, IF it’s canonically revealed that Saitama can effortlessly beat his opponents, no matter their strength, than Saitama. https://t.co/IAj1h7F8MT
"Being Called One Punch Man Doesn't Make You Unbeatable"
prevnext
Saitama... gets folded. By base form super goku no less
Being called One Punch Man doesn't make you unbeatable. I swear the arguments for Saitama are so WEAK https://t.co/mYCqNHfkeT— Broken Ronin (@TheBrokenRonin) February 23, 2021
"He's Just a Gag Character"
prevnext
Moro-73 punches UI Goku and breaks hand
Saitama gets scratched by a cat
"hE's jUsT a gAG ChaRaCTeR" pic.twitter.com/Qq1wpjEREB— Affro Kidd (@AffroKiddYT) February 23, 2021
Where the Fight Takes Place is Important Too!
prevnext
Straight combat : Saitama
A little strategy : Goku
We know and saw that Saitama can't breath on space, teleport him to an empty galaxy, Goku won.— iLirr Lobeaa (@iLobeaa) February 23, 2021
Hand to hand combat tho, saitama won. It's just the rule of his character.
Goku vs. Saitama Arguments? In 2021????
prevnext
God when will the goku vs saitama arguments stop I can’t do this anymore pic.twitter.com/lM8AbhkgAi— tanigaki’s 124 cm tiddies (@F4IRYKUUZ) February 23, 2021
Would They Even Fight?
prev
saitama and goku meet in the street
they lock eyes
a tumbleweed rolls by
saitama: oh fuck i gotta get to the grocery store because this sale ends tomorrow
goku: oh fuck i forgot about my farm and chichi and son...s, gotta go
the end— luperpla (comms open, 1/2 slots taken!) (@luperpla) February 23, 2021