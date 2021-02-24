Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man Fans are Debating the Winner of Goku v Saitama

Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man fans are once again debating who would win in a fight between Goku and Saitama! Imagining battles between two action heroes is one of the best parts of being an anime fan, but because official crossovers are rare (and true results are ever rarer than that) it can be hard to gauge which of two particular characters would actually win in a fight. That's probably why these debates continue to spark up every now and again, and they are only fueled further by new additions and reveals in any given series' particular canon.

It's especially true for two of the strongest characters in action anime series, Dragon Ball's Goku and One-Punch Man's Saitama. With each of these fighters pulling off some incredible victories and feats within their respective series, this is one of those debates that will likely never end until an officially decisive winner has been revealed. But it recently took over Twitter once more thanks to a viral prompt from @HeavenlyControl:

Read on to see where fans are currently sitting on the side of the debate on this fight, and let us know what you think! Who wins between Dragon Ball's Goku and One-Punch Man's Saitama?