Golden Kamuy Is Teasing A Major Announcement

Something golden is coming. A major announcement for the series that follows a miner looking to find a treasure hidden in the skins of a group of escaped prisoners is on the way in Japan and fans are clamoring to find out what it is. With the recent “crossover” between Kamuy and Spider-Man Far From Home, it certainly seems that more emphasis on the series is being pushed. With two seasons under its belt, is an announcement regarding a third season on the way? A live action movie? A new OVA? We’ll have to wait and see!

Twitter User Moetron dropped the news that Golden Kamuy is looking to unveil a big announcement in the East:

Videos by ComicBook.com

An important announcement regarding “Golden Kamuy” will be made on the 19th Japan time https://t.co/p8ntlcS7Rq — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) June 18, 2019

The series has been extremely popular in Japan but hasn’t reached the levels of acknowledgement here in the States, which to be fair makes sense considering the sheer amount of anime series that are currently available. The anime certainly has an interesting hook in creating a treasure map that is only available in the skins of criminals that the protagonist needs to take care of his friend’s widow. If you have the chance and want to experience a series that mixes history with fantastical elements, Kumay may be right for you.

What do you think will be the upcoming announcement for Golden Kamuy? Are you crossing your fingers for a perspective third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Golden Kamuy was originally created by Satoru Noda for Shuiesha’s Young Jump in 2014. The story follows Saichi Sugimoto, a miner in Hokkaido taking care of the widow of his dead comrade after surviving the battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. He hears rumors of of a stash of gold hidden by a group of criminals, and decides to go look for it with the mysterious girl Asirpa after she saves him from the harsh wilderness.

The anime series ran for two seasons, and is officially described as such, “In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi ‘Immortal’ Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.”