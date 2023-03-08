Golden Kamuy Glitch Brings the Manga Back to the Shonen Jump App

The Golden Kamuy anime might not hit the same heights as One Piece or Dragon Ball, but the unique anime series has found its fan base. With the anime adaptation set to restart its fourth season this spring in April of 2023, the series recently returned to the Shonen Jump app with a handful of manga chapters. However, the Golden Kamuy manga found itself on the platform thanks to a glitch rather than a planned event it seems.

The Golden Kamuy manga might have already come to an end last year, but the Golden Kamuy anime has plenty of adventure left for Sugimoto and his friends to explore. Following an unexpected hiatus last fall due to the loss of an unnamed crew member on the staff, fans of the anime series have been waiting for its return with the animation studio responsible for the series being Brain's Base. Most seasons of the Golden Kamuy anime will typically range from eleven to twelve episodes, so we're right around the halfway mark for season four prior to its April comeback.

Golden Kamuy Glitch

The Shonen Jump App has been fit to bursting with manga titles for readers. With the recent addition seeing the likes of new chapters of Black Clover, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Spy x Family to name a few. Fans of Sugimoto were wondering why Golden Kamuy had added a few chapters to the roster. It would seem that the Golden Kamuy manga appearing on the App had been added due to a glitch, though we know lots of manga readers wouldn't mind seeing Sugimoto's return to the outlet.

Nope. You've probably noticed by now, but it was a mistake. You couldn't even search for Golden Kamuy in the app despite it appearing there. — KPhil (@KPhilX) March 8, 2023

If you have yet to experience the story of Sugimoto and his friends as they battle the wilderness, the first three seasons of Golden Kamuy can be streamed on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing the following official description: "In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."