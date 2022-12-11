Golden Kamuy Season 4 Announces Return Date

Golden Kamuy was one of several big series set to launch this year, but as we all know, its run did not last for long this season. As October came around, the hit series only rolled out a few episodes before moving to a sudden hiatus. Season four has been quiet ever since, but thanks to a new update, we have learned when Golden Kamuy will return to the small screen.

The update comes courtesy of the team at Brain's Base on Twitter. Taking to social media, the crew confirmed Golden Kamuy is still in the works, and its unexpected hiatus will end next year. To be specific, the show is slated to return in April 2023, so it will help fill out the spring cour next year.

The Return of Golden Kamuy

Of course, few details have been shared about the comeback, but we do know a good bit about Golden Kamuy's sudden break. The show released season four at the start of October 2022, and it went on until early November before things came to a halt. After episode six dropped, Golden Kamuy shared it was going on hiatus due to the death of an unnamed crew member. Little else was shared about Golden Kamuy until this week, but now we do know season four will be back before long.

If you need to catch up with Golden Kamuy, now is the perfect time to brush up on all the action. Seasons one through three are streaming on Crunchyroll as well as the first few episodes of season four. Want to know more about Golden Kamuy? You can read the anime's official synopsis below for all the details:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."

What do you think about this Golden Kamuy update? Are you ready to tune back into season four?