Golden Kamuy Season 4 Confirms Comeback With New Promo

It looks like Golden Kamuy is gearing up for its return. After taking a sudden hiatus last fall, season four has updated fans on its big comeback. As it turns out, Golden Kamuy will return to television in the spring, and we just got a new trailer teasing the anime's next steps.

As you can see below, the new clip highlights Golden Kamuy's first few episodes of season four. We are reunited with a number of familiar faces, and of course, the promo goes on to hype what's on the horizon. After all, season four only dropped six episodes before it went on hiatus last fall, so there is a lot of content left to dig through.

If you have not kept up with the series as of late, you should know Golden Kamuy hit a roadblock last fall. The series, which is produced by Brain's Base, chose to delay everything after episode six after a key crew member passed away. The sudden death went on to delay Golden Kamuy for months as the team grieved and pursued contingency plans behind the scenes. And now, it seems season four is ready to go live.

For those not caught up with the anime, seasons one through three are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Satoru Noda's completed manga can also be read courtesy of Shueisha through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So if you need more details on the historical action-adventure, you can find the official synopsis for Golden Kamuy below:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."

