Goodnight Punpun Creator Unveils Shocking Career Update: “I Wonder if I’ll Be Drawing Next Year”

One of the highest-rated manga series of all time, Goodnight Punpun was serialized from 2007 to 2013 in the Big Comic Spirits magazine of Shogakukan. Receiving praise from both critics and fans, the series has etched its name in history as one of the most thought-provoking manga for its relatable yet harrowing portrayal of trauma and mental health. The art isn’t just detailed, but it’s one of a kind and sets the manga apart from other stories. The creator of Goodnight Punpun, Inio Asano, has created several incredible stories over the years, but this Seinen drama remains his most successful series ever. He also created the short, award-winning manga series Solanin, which was released even before Goodnight Punpun.

Additionally, A Girl on the Shore, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction, Nijigahara Holograph, and many more series he created received acclaim, making Asano one of the most celebrated manga creators of all time. His latest manga, Mujina into the Deep, has been serialized in the Big Comics Superior magazine since 2023. Fans are always looking forward to more of his projects, regardless of whether it’s a serialized manga or simply a one-shot. However, his most recent post on X shocked fans as he ponders an early retirement due to the excessive use of AI in professional spaces and social media.

Goodnight Punpun’s Creator Might Want to Retire Sooner Than Expected Due to AI

On January 14th, Inio Asano shared on his official X handle, “The more I learn about AI, the more interesting and boring it seems to coexist. I wonder if I’ll still be drawing pictures next year.”

The post concerned his fans with many supportive comments towards the author. When one of them asked if it’s impossible to replicate his art style, Asano replied, “The better the drawing, the better the AI ​​is at it. My own drawings have some strange quirks, so it seems like it would be difficult to perfectly reproduce them.”

Naturally, this doesn’t mean it’s an official declaration of an early retirement, but more like a passing thought as he is worried about seeing AI being used to replicate art. When a fan expressed their sorrow over the possibility of Asano ending his career, he thanked them and promised to try harder.

Even with the use of digital aids, a lot of effort goes into making manga, taking several days and even weeks just to create one chapter. Understandably, using means to bypass these hurdles has met with a dismissive reaction on social media, especially when AI is being used to replicate someone’s artstyle. Artists have always been concerned about having their work altered without any effort.

While modern anime is taking advantage of technology to create intriguing work, the use of AI is still frowned upon in an industry that heavily relies on individualism, unique storytelling, and art style. It’s not just art, but the use of AI in any art field is often looked upon with heavy skepticism.

