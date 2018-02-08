GOT7 Confirms March 2018 Comeback and World Tour

It looks like GOT7 is making good on its promises for 2018. After a series of rumors regarding the band went live, GOT7 confirmed it would make its first comeback of the year this March.

The confirmation came straight from South Korea when GOT7 held its 4th fanmeeting (via AllKPop). The ‘IGOT7 Resarch’ event was held in early February, and it ended with a teaser for the band’s next project.

When the fanmeeting came to an end, a video played to close the event. It ended with a card reading “NEW ALBUM 2018.3”

The announcement confirms the previous reports about GOT7’s comeback schedule were right. Insiders said the band was filming the music video for its next single back in January, so it seems like the boys are preparing for a full comeback tour.

Fans also learned GOT7 would be going on an actual world tour in 2018. Earlier this month, an announcement video for the band’s tour went live on Youtube. The video confirms GOT7 will be performing in locations like Bangkok, Macau, Jakarta, Europe, North America, South America, Hong Kong, Seoul, and more. So far, no specific dates for the tour have been made public, but it is expected to kick off in May 2018.

GOT7’s next comeback will be the first for GOT7 in 2018. The band was busy last year with all of its releases as JYP Entertainment debuted four projects for the group. The company kicked things off for GOT7 last March with the release of Flight Log: Arrival, the third album of a trilogy set. The release topped the Billboard’s World Album Chart before GOT7 turned its eyes to Japan.

Last May, GOT7 released a new Japanese single titled “My Swagger” and went on to do a full Japanese EP. The project, which was titled “Turn Up,” coincided with the band’s tour in Japan. It also marked the group’s first comeback in which Jackson did not participate because of health reasons and schedule conflicts.

GOT7 also released their seventh EP in 2017 with the appropriately titled “7 for 7” comeback. Its title track “You Are” was co-written and co-composed by its leader JB, and it went on to top music charts in South Korea following its debut.

